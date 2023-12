Good Day Northern Michigan - On the Road

Learn about offerings at Stix in Ludington, landscape artist Justin Schull, and witness some new recipes from to Chef Sherry Ronning.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Stix, Ludington

Good Day Northern Michigan - Justin Schull

Good Day Northern Michigan - Chef Sherry

Good Day Northern Michigan - Chef Sherry

Find the recipe from Good Day here: https://frommichigantothetable.com/dessert-charcuterie-board/.