Artist Justin Shull find his inspiration from the nature in Northern Michigan

Justin Shull is a visual artist from New Hampshire. He’s lived all over the country, but today he resides here in Northern Michigan.

“I came to Northern Michigan because of the climate, the landscapes, the culture of the people that focus on agriculture and the quality of arts that were in this area. And the paintings that have come out of that over the past five or six years really are inspired by this region. Art and the creative process, art making has been really central to who I am and and what I want to do in life, since I started school, really,” said Justin Shull.

His inspiration for creativity comes from his unique view of the world.

“I would say that my style is rooted in observation and in the recognizability of the world around us, but that it brings a bold and dynamic approach so that the paintings get to live and breathe on their own as something that aren’t just a copy of the world that I’m observing. They are ultimately a world of their own,” said Shull.

One of Shull’s main focuses as an artist is landscapes and the natural world around him.

“I have been drawn to work from the landscape for as long as I’ve been painting. When we’re students, you work from landscape, you work from still life, you work from the figure and going outdoors and especially looking at the dynamics between the built environment that we make and the roads and the cities and the buildings and how we are operating has trapped space in relationship to the rest of the natural world. That has always been a theme that just really sticks with me and that I want to dig into and explore and I find inspiring,” Shull said.

Something you’ll notice at first glance when looking at Shull’s work is his vivid choice of colors.

“For me, color is an emotional tool, and it’s also a physiological tool. Different colors have different effects on our level of excitement, on our heart rate, on how fast we move through an image, the intensity that we assign to a certain area of a painting. In real life, there is a much greater dynamic of lights and shadows in the world than what we can ever capture in a painting,” said Shull.

Consuming Shull’s art allows you to dive into a different mindset than you had before.

“I think how people connect to my art is going to be different on a painting by painting basis as well. In the same way that what inspired me or drew me to make an individual painting varies from painting to painting. And sometimes I hope individuals are going to have primarily an emotional response. And maybe that is a joyful response. Or maybe it’s a sorrowful response. There’s a range of emotions in art, and sometimes I also hope that individuals have an intellectual response and that the work will spark their curiosity, get them to ask questions,” Shull said.

Shull’s Journey as a professional artist has left him with a wealth of knowledge to share.

“If you have the urge and it’s and it’s not going anywhere, it’s really important to follow that because it’s it’s meaningful spiritually, it’s meaningful to your development as a person and your growth as a person. And you don’t need to make a living off of paintings to paint and really enjoy and get something really important out of that process,” said Shull.



