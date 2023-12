A Whitehall man is in jail this morning after Michigan State Police from the Cadillac Post caught him with fentanyl.

They pulled him over at 1 A.M. Thursday when they saw he was driving erratically.

While talking to him-they saw signs he was using drugs and after sobriety tests-he was arrested.

Fentanyl arrest

This is what they found in his car-it tested positive for fentanyl.

He’s sitting in the Wexford County Jail-awaiting arraignment.