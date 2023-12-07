Smoke alarms save family, dog after house fire in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — Smoke alarms are credited in saving two renters and their pet dog who lived in a house in Sault Ste. Marie that caught fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 1:40 Thursday morning to a fire on the 300 block of Dawson Street. The Soo fire chief said two people inside heard the smoke alarms and called 911. Firefighters arrived minutes later and observed flames and smoke billowing out of the building.

While there is extensive damage to the building, the fire chief said the call could have been a lot worse.

“If this family didn’t have smoke alarms that woke them up to alert them to the fire, it would have been a different situation, totally. Smoke alarms are needed. They do work. They need to be checked because they are like any other tool we have. We need to take care of them. They will save your life,”

The scene was cleared around 5:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.