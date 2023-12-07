Nub’s Nob launches their Ski Odyssey program for beginners

Winter is upon us which means winter sports are in full swing. If you’ve been looking to test out skiing and see what it’s all about, Nub’s Nob has the perfect program for you!

For their second season, Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs is offering a Ski Odyssey program for beginner skiers, ages 9 and older. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January and February, Nub’s Nob will be offering group lessons including equipment and gear for just $50.

Skiing can be an expensive sport and financially difficult for people to jump into. Nub’s Nob is excited to offer this program in hopes of making skiing more accessible for anyone interested.

After you complete two sessions of the Ski Odyssey program this season, you will be eligible for $100 off a ski package at Bahnhof Ski shop in Petoskey along with a bargain pass for $100 that is good through the rest of the season.

Typical session times will be:

Fridays: 2:30 – 4:00 PM

Saturdays: 9:00 – 10:30 AM & 2:30 – 4:00 PM

Sundays: 9:00 – 10:30 AM

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher hit the slopes to see what the Ski Odyssey program is all about. Time to blast off!



