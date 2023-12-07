National Cherry Festival Bayside Music Passes pre-sale starting soon

TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival 2024 Bayside Music Pass pre-sale is coming up.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8, passes will be going on sale. And while the line up has not been announced, the National Cherry Fest is known for bringing in amazing artists to preform throughout the week of the National Cherry Festival.

The pass guarantees you one general admission ticket for each night at the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, and you can only get two passes per transaction.

“These would make great Christmas gifts. That’s one of the reasons we put them on sale before the holidays is this is a great experience, Christmas gift idea for those concert goers and people who love not only the National Cherry Festival, but maybe would love to go to concerts,” Kat Paye, the executive director of the National Cherry Festival, said.

The National Cherry Festival said the artist line up will be announced in late winter or early spring of 2024.