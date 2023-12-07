MSP busy with fentanyl related arrests

GAYLORD — Michigan State Police said they’ve been busy lately dealing with lots of arrests because of fentanyl.

Sergeant Ashley Miller with the Gaylord Post said they’re seeing fentanyl used alone and mixed with other drugs.

Sometimes people don’t even realize the drugs they are buying are laced with fentanyl and that can be deadly. Miller said that’s why it’s important that parents talk to their kids about drugs, especially fentanyl and stay active and engaged in their children’s lives.

“Know who they’re talking to. You know who they’re hanging out with. Get involved. Get them involved in extracurricular activities. Give them something else to do. So something positive in the community to do. So they’re not, you know, turning to drugs for an activity,” said Miller.

MSP is trying to stop people from using fentanyl by launching educational campaigns that target youth and the Gaylord community.