Michigan Supreme Court hears arguments for tipped wages, ‘adopt and amend’ scheme

LANSING — Michigan Supreme Court justices heard an argument Thursday to restore citizen-approved increases to the state’s minimum wage in a fight with immediate implications for Michigan’s service industry and the role of the state government intervening in citizen-led legislative initiatives.

Attorney and former head of the Michigan Democratic Party Mark Brewer argued that maneuvers taken by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2018 to dilute a citizen-led ballot initiative were unconstitutional, amounting to an attack on direct democracy.

“For the first time in the 105 years that the people of Michigan have enjoyed the constitutional right to initiate laws, in 2018 the Michigan legislature usurped that right by adopting two statutory initiative two proposals,” he said, “for the purpose of gutting them in the lame-duck session.”

A 2018 ballot initiative campaign organized by One Fair Wage would have set Michigan’s minimum wage at $12 per hour in 2022, while gradually bringing tipped wages up to the same level by 2024. Minimum wage would continue to gradually increase annually.

The initiative’s petition received over 610,000 signatures, enough to go on the 2018 general election ballot. It was first adopted by the Legislature, meaning that it avoided a direct vote among the general population.

But following the 2018 election, when Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won the governorship, the Republican-controlled Legislature amended the proposal to delay the wage increases through 2030.

Under that legislation which was signed into law by former Gov. Rick Snyder, the wage for non-tipped workers would increase by about $.25 per year if unemployment stayed below 8.5%, reaching $12.05 in 2030. Tipped workers would receive 38% of the current non-tipped value.

These changes are currently in place, setting Michigan’s non-tipped minimum wage at $10.10 and tipped wage at $3.93. The non-tipped wage is set to increase to $10.33 per hour in 2024 — but these figures are dependent on the rulings of Michigan’s courts, which have so far gone back and forth on the “adopt and amend” strategy.

In the summer of 2022, the Michigan Court of Claims ruled that the maneuver was unconstitutional. The decision would have put the wages changes into effect in February of this year, but the Court of Appeals ruled in January that the action was indeed allowed under the state Constitution.

On Thursday, parties argued their case before the Michigan Supreme Court, debating both the constitutionality of the Legislature’s actions and the reality of implementing the original policy in 2023.

Brewer said that if the Court ruled that the Legislature’s maneuver was constitutional, it would amount to the end of citizen-led legislative initiatives in the state.

“If the power to adopt and manage is placed in the hands of the legislature, they’ll use that to eviscerate the right of initiative,” he said. Brewer said the barrier of entry to undertake a ballot initiative campaign is already so high that further obstacles would discourage citizen participation.

Solicitor General Ann Sherman similarly said the Legislature’s actions were unconstitutional and argued that the

“If it’s permitted than hypothetically, every Legislature could do this with every initiative,” she said, essentially ending the right to a citizen-led referendum. “They have to be struck down as offensive to the Constitution.”

Brewer argued that the original legislation should be put into place, which drew disagreement from the court.

Justice Elizabeth Welch, a liberal, said that if the initiative were immediately put into place as originally written, “presumably every employer in the state of Michigan would be out of compliance with the law with no notice.” The initiative laid out specific dates by which the minimum wage would be raised, meaning that wages for tipped workers would be pegged at 90% of non-tipped wages in 2023 and in parity with non-tipped wages in 2024.

Opponents of the proposal argued that the state Constitution puts no limits on the Legislature’s authority to amend any legislation with a simple majority vote.

Eric Restuccia, on behalf of the state of Michigan, said that the Legislature’s authority is broadly defined under the state Constitution.

“This Court has been very clear about the authority of the Legislature — that it has the authority to do anything which is not prohibited from doing,” he said. “All legislatively enacted laws are the same plane with equal footing and may be amended any anytime by a simple majority.”

Justice Elizabeth Welch, a liberal, said that “aggressive” lame-duck sessions have complicated repercussions on the accountability of legislators to public pressure.

Arguments also centered around the state’s referendum process. For 90 days after the adjournment of a legislative session, organizers can begin another campaign to hold a referendum on any piece of legislation that doesn’t involve an appropriation of funding.

Organizers of the wage campaign did not exercise this right. Gaëtan Gerville-Réache, a lawyer for the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said that supporters of the wage increases had ample time and resources for a referendum campaign.

“No one’s ever had a better start on a referendum,” Gerville-Réache said, noting that a lower threshold is required for a referendum than an initiative — 5% of the state’s population for a referendum, compared to 8% for an initiative.

“This idea that somehow the people have been cut out of the process is wrong,” Restuccia added.

Brewer rejected arguments for the “adopt and amend” strategy, saying it put an undue burden on supporters of ballot initiatives.

“Unconstitutional conduct should not force the people who are victims of that have to go to the time and expense to go back to the ballot,” he said. Brewer encouraged the court to alter the specific dates in the legislation or implement some type of transition period.

Servers and business groups have advocated against the changes, saying higher wages would result in higher costs and less business.

“Michigan’s servers and bartenders are unfairly caught in the middle of this years-long legal battle over a ballot initiative they did not ask for and do not want. After today, they will now go to sleep each night not knowing if their high-paying jobs will disappear the next day due to an adverse court hearing,” said John Sellek, a spokesperson for Save MI Tips.

”Today’s oral arguments made clear there is a distinct legal difference between disliking the approach the legislature took, or even the policies it pursued, and declaring that action unconstitutional,” he said.