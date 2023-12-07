Mecosta Co. deputies led on chase that ends with multiple arrests, recovery of stolen property

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said that a car chase with a stolen pick up truck led to multiple arrests and deputies finding more stolen property.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was given information about a stolen pickup truck that had possibly been repainted to hide it. Deputies were able to find the truck at a house in Morton Township, which is when they started to watch the house and truck. Deputies saw the truck leave the house, and they were able to identify the driver of the truck as being wanted.

When they pulled behind the truck and attempted to do a traffic stop Thursday morning, the driver drove away at a high rate of speed. Deputies said that that the driver hit speeds of 110 miles per hour as they drove through Morton, Martiny, Sheridan and Wheatland townships, along with the villages of Remus and Mecosta.

The sheriff’s office said they tried two times to stop the truck with Stop Sticks, but the driver drove through the ditch to avoid them. They then drove through a fence onto a small airport property.

Deputies were able to stop the truck, but the driver and passenger both ran away from the deputies. Deputies chased after them and were able to arrest them without any further incident. Both the driver and the passenger were wanted and had methamphetamine in their possessions.

A follow-up search by deputies led to them finding a stolen and altered handgun, stolen property, ammunition and burglary tools in the pickup that was confirmed stolen.

When deputies searched the house that the truck was found at, they also found a stolen SUV, car, motorcycle and trailer. They also found more stolen property from numerous thefts, both reported and unreported and two sawed off shotguns.

A woman with an arrest warrant was also hiding in the house and deputies were able to arrest her without incident.

All suspects were taken to the Mecosta County Jail for multiple felony charges.

Their names and charges are being held pending arraignment.



