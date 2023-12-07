Ludington Police Department supports families in need during the holidays

LUDINGTON — The Ludington Police Department is giving back to the community by raising thousands of dollars for people that need help during the holidays.

In fact, Sgt. Mike Haveman said the Ludington Police Department said LPD was able to raise almost $28,000 after auctioning off two halves of a pig and a bunch of beef that was donated by West Shore Bank.

They also auctioned off about 130 pies that were donated by the community. Now, they can help 75 Mason County families in programs like Shop with a Cop or Shop with a Hero. Both of which start next week.

Police said they auction off pies every year but with the meat donations this year, they were able to help even more, giving families Christmas Trees, Christmas dinners, and a month’s worth of food from the Lakeshore Food Club.

“We see everybody kind of has that Christmas hanging over where everybody’s credit card bills came from Christmas and it’s finally getting cold here in Northern Michigan and our heat bills are going up. There’s a lot of stress involved with Christmas and the New Year, and the additional costs associated with living,” said Haveman.

Haveman said Hungry Howie’s also donated 12 pizzas to the auction and some members of the community decided to donate cash instead.