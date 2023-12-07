Jewish community in Traverse City kicks off Hanukkah in a big way

TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday night is the first night of Hanukkah, also known as The Festival of Lights and the Jewish community in Traverse City hopes to celebrate it in a big way.

A Menorah lighting ceremony is being held in Rotary Square to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah, against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas War.

Rabbi Laibel Shemtov with the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Traverse City said the lighting of the Menorah signifies chasing away that darkness with light.

“That’s what we’re going to be doing tonight and every single night, we add another candle to the menorah. We have to keep on pushing away the darkness and the way to fight, the way to fight darkness is with light,” said Shemtov.

Shemtov said with everything going on in the world including Israel’s war against Hamas and antisemitism on the rise, we need it more than ever.

He said that’s why they decided to hold a menorah lighting ceremony downtown for the whole community.

“We’re actually going to have Mayor Amy to say a few words from the name of the city. And then we will be going through the story of Hanukkah. And then we will light the Menorah,” he said.

Shemtov said this year, with the world focused on the war, Hanukkah is a good reminder of why they commemorate the holiday.

“Hanukkah is a great time to say that they tried destroying us. They tried killing us. And a small batch of men wiped out a massive army. So, we’re here to stay. No antisemitism is going to get us down. It’s just going to motivate us,” said Shemtov.

He said luckily, he hasn’t witnessed any antisemitism here in Northern Michigan.

“The only things I get right now are love calls from people in the community. Jews, non-Jews showing their support for the Jewish community for Israel. So yeah. So, thank God it’s nothing that I’ve seen,” said Shemtov.

But he knows it’s out there.

“I’m concerned. We do have to pray for the safety of everybody, everybody, all mankind around the world, for all the Jewish people around that, especially those that are being targeted right now,” said Shemtov.

He said he has a sister in Israel studying as a student in the seminary there. They communicate often and Shemtov said she and others overseas are in good spirits.

“We’re praying. We put our trust in him to take care of them. And the only thing I could do is add light here and pray and do all that,” said Shemtov.