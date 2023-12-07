Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Helping you pay your winter bills

No matter your circumstances, everyone can fall on hard times and Consumers Energy wants the community to know that they are here to help keep your home warm should you need assistance.

If you need help paying your electric bills this winter your first step should be to call the emergency help line 2-1-1 which will provide you with more information on the programs and support that are available to you and connect you with non-profit organizations that can provide assistance.

If you or someone you know if falling behind on their bills you can also reach out to Consumers Energy directly as they have programs in place to offer the community help should they need it. For more information visit the Consumers Energy website.