Wellness Wednesday: Ballroom and Social Dance of Traverse City

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher took a trip to Bodies In Motion dance studio in Traverse City to learn more about ballroom dancing and the benefits of it. She joined in on a class with the Ballroom and Social Dance of Traverse City with instructor Ramon Gaitan to learn the beginning steps of ballroom dancing. This week, they dive into a Merengue style dance class.

The Social Dance Group class meets on Thursday evenings. Starting back up in January, you can dive into West Coast Swing, Fox Trot, Hustle, Cha-Cha, Night Club, Bachata, Tango, and Rumba style dancing.

$15 drop-in rate for 1 class

Advertisement

$25 drop-in rate for 2 classes

$50 monthly rate for 1 class

$80 monthly rate for 2 classes