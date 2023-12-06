Troopers need your help identifying suspects, vehicles from a business break-in

CEDARVILLE — On Wednesday, Nov. 22, around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police responded to an alarm at the Cedarville EZ Mart on M-134 Highway in Clark Township.

Troopers say the business had been broken into and the suspects had left before MSP arrived. Surveillance footage shows a red four door pickup truck enter the parking lot around 2:39 a.m. One suspect was wearing a brown jacket, a baseball cap and had a backpack. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, a baseball cap, and was wearing work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP St. Ignace Post at 906-643-7582.