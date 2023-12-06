Survivors advocate for greater statute of limitations window for damage claims

LANSING — Survivors of sexual abuse shared their stories Wednesday as pressure grew for legislators to act on expanding the timeframe for claims of criminal sexual conduct.

Shawn Sutherlin and Cory Rens are two survivors who spoke about their experiences with Gerald Sutter, a former Lansing-area sports referee who was sentenced to 10-30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this year.

Rens met Sutter when he about eight years old and said Sutter abused his position of trust and authority.

“The laws are backwards in this state,” Rens said. “If anybody in this room, had a child that was harmed, you would go to the ends of the earth to protect your child by any means necessary. But when you don’t have the support of laws, what are you doing it for, other than your own self gratification?”

Sutherlin met Sutter around 16 years old, who shortly after exploited his personal troubles to take advantage of their relationship.

“It’s a profound and convoluted thing that predatory trauma can put on someone,” he said. Sutherlin said stigmas around male sexual assault survivors coming forward delayed his claims beyond the statute of limitations. He said he was told by a prosecutor that his testimony came too late for any legal action to be taken.

“What type of archaic system are we a part of where we live in a world that touts about social justice?” he asked. Under the current system, Sutherlin said that “time is now on the side of the predator.”

The two shared their support for a package of bills introduced by Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Township, to greatly expand the window for claims.

“Serial sexual predators like Gerald Sutter know that they can get away with their crimes by preying on vulnerable and running out the clock on the statute of limitations,” Brixie said. Michigan passed laws in 2018 to reopen claims against disgraced former MSU physician Larry Nassar — but the policies were so designed narrowly enough to only apply to Nassar.

“We are the only state in the nation that created a revival window that restricts access to justice based on the occupation of the abuser,” she said. “Survivors of sexual abuse shouldn’t have to hire a lobbyist and get laws passed just for the opportunity to have their day in court.”

In its current form, Brixie’s package of bills would extend the statute of limitations for criminal sexual conduct damage claims from age 28 to 52. Brixie said this change more accurately reflects when survivors of childhood sexual abuse often come forward with their claims.

The statute of limitations would be extended indefinitely should the perpetrator be convicted of criminal sexual conduct, and survivors of sexual abuse from any time would have a one-time two year window to recover damages through civil claims.

“Each year that the legislature fails to act on these bills, we not only failed to hold predators accountable for their abuse, but we incentivize predators and institutions housing them to cover up their crimes until the statute of limitations has passed,” Brixie said.

Sutherlin said the current system creates too many havens for predators and those who want to keep their actions hidden.

“We need to do something because there are so many crimes that are being committed and people that are not being held accountable,” he said. “Folks in positions of influence and power that have the opportunity to look the other way — for what reason?”