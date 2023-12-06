Skunk purchased from Michigan breeder linked to positive rabies case

Michiganders who purchased skunks from a particular breeder in the past six months are being warned that the animals could have rabies.

MDHHS, DNR and MDARD officials are warning the public about skunks purchased from Countryside Feather Farm/Roses’s Skunks in Attica, Mich., or through a Chesterfield Township/New Baltimore seller connected to Rose’s Skunks.

A skunk purchased from the breeder tested positive for rabies Wednesday, Nov. 29. It’s unknown how or when the animal was infected, but it’s thought that rehabilitated wild skunks were co-mingled with bred and captive skunks at the New Baltimore location.

“In the State of Michigan, it is illegal to take, purchase or possess wild animals without proper permitting from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,” said DNR Law Enforcement Chief Jason Haines. “Where skunks are concerned, it’s illegal to take them from the wild for purposes of rehabilitation or to import them from another state or country. We are continuing to investigate this matter, working cooperatively with local authorities and other state agencies.”

“If you have purchased one of these skunks from these facilities in the last six months, we are urging you to contact your veterinarian to have the animal examined. If you have interacted with a skunk from these facilities, we recommend you contact your health care provider or local health department about possible rabies exposure,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “It can take months for rabies to show up in skunks. If the skunk you purchased is showing signs of illness or has died, please contact your veterinarian and health care provider immediately as you may be at risk for rabies and require treatment.”

More information about rabies and a map of rabies positive animals in Michigan can be found at Michigan.gov/rabies.