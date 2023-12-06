On The Road: Iron Fish Distillery celebrates the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative with new release

Iron Fish Distillery will be releasing 200 bottles of Arctic Grayling Rye Whiskey on December 9th.

Over 50 organizations have been working since 2016 to restore populations of Arctic Grayling in Michigan. The last Arctic Grayling in Michigan was extirpated in the mid 1930s from Otter River in Ontonagon County.

On December 9th, the distillery will also be holding free informational sessions from 1:00pm to 3:00pm to provide an update on efforts to return the Arctic Grayling to Michigan waters.

On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Iron Fish Distillery getting all of the details.

