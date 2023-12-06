Northern Michigan ballerinas star in ‘The Nutcracker’ this December

The Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet is taking center stage this holiday season, as it is headlining the 14th annual showing of “The Nutcracker” with some exciting new twists.

The production featuring more than 80 dancers from ages 5 to 55 is run by eight choreographers using two studio spaces with rehearsals running six days a week. Heather Raue is the artistic director at the School of Ballet.

“‘Nutcracker’ is an audition-based process. We hold the audition in September, and any students over the age of 5 enrolled in our program are eligible to audition,” Raue said. “From there we choose and cast the ballet.”

The story of “The Nutcracker” begins on Christmas Eve at the home of the Stahlbaums. The family hosts an extravagant party, and young Clara receives the most admirable gift of all – a wooden nutcracker. Just as she nods off off to sleep, she is woken up in a panic, certain she fell asleep with her nutcracker, but he’s nowhere to be seen. At midnight, the mouse queen and her mischievous mice frighten Clara, and toy soldiers and her brave nutcracker come to her rescue. Adventures in the Land of the Snow and in the Kingdom of the Sweets ensue, and Clara meets and dances with the most charming characters she has ever met.

One of the major changes in the production this year comes from resident choreographer Peter Sparling, the emeritus of dance at the University of Michigan. Sparling choregraphed the waltz of the flowers for the studio over the summer, and for the first time this waltz is incorporated in “The Nutcracker.”

“It’s like a little ballet within a ballet,” Raue said. “Peter Sparling’s influence on on waltz of the flowers led me to think, this is a really fun opportunity to reimagine the whole ballet. Clara, this is the little girl that falls asleep with the nutcracker, is woven through the entire ballet, instead of sitting down like in the traditional ‘Nutcracker.’”

Clara is played by Ailinn Mullaney.

“She’s actually woven into each divertissement, which is a lot of dancing. She’s a brilliant little rising star, so she will do well,” Raue said. “Louis Millard is the Cavalier and the Nutcracker, so he’ll be a busy boy.”

Louis Millard has been dancing on Crooked Tree for 11 years. This is his 10th time appearing in “The Nutcracker.”

“This year is a very much a reimagined ‘Nutcracker.’ It’s new, it feels fresh, renewed and a little different. You’re going to see some new things; I think it’s gonna be really fun,” Millard said.

Millard describes the his role of the Nutcracker as a grateful person who comes to life to dance with Clara. “The character is really a just a celebration of finding out what humanity is. I think it’s I think it’s a really wonderful part that I get to play,” Millard said.

After participating in “The Nutcracker” for many years, Millard knows his role is a coveted responsibility, and he enjoys leading by example.

“I would say it puts me in a leadership position. Mostly it’s just you want to lead by example. You want to be in the studio working on what you’re doing every day working on the choreography that’s been given,” Millard said.

Though he has danced in intensives, recitals and in class for over a decade, there is no feeling quite like performing for an audience at a paid show in his community.

“It’s incredibly gratifying,” Millard said. “You get to not only do something that you love to do and perform, but also you get to do it for people that want to see it. People come to in a cracker because like they’ve been going for years, they’ve got a family tradition or something. To just do that for yourself, but also do it for the audience is incredibly fulfilling as an artist and as a dancer.”

Beyond “The Nutcracker,” the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet offers five levels of ballet, adult ballet and a special-needs artistic movement class. Millard praises Raue for the unparalleled program she has made for local dancers.

“She’s created a program here that really is unique. My friends at the summer intensives are different dancers from other studios - it’s not really like it is here,” Millard said. “We do a student show every year that’s pretty unique to us, and we get to be involved in different projects. We can be commissioned to do something, which is really nice. A lot of student companies or student schools are not commissioned to perform. We perform probably five or six times a year. And that’s really a unique and wonderful thing.”

The Great Lakes Center for the Arts is offering three showings of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 16 and 17. Tickets are available at www.greatlakescfa.org/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2023.