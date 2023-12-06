Navigating the difficult waters of Medicare with Aetna Medicare Solutions

Tomorrow will end the Medicare “shopping season” an open enrollment period where customers can update and change their health care coverage. We sit down with Mark Stiglitz the Chief Medicare Officer for the Great Lakes Region of Aetna, a CVS health organization to demystify the process. We learn:

What the difference is between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

What you need to know about your Medicare plan before enrolling.

What trends are saving seniors money.

How insurers are getting creative to attract Medicare customers to the Medicare Advantage Program.

For more information on programs or to enroll visit the Aetna Medicare Solutions website.