MI Healthy Mind: Mind over matter, highlighting Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind highlights Richard Bernstein.

Bernstein made history being elected the nation’s first blind state supreme court justice.

Visually impaired from birth, he is a tireless advocate for the disabled. He’s also an 18-time marathon runner and ironman athlete.

Bernstein shares his powerful message of optimism, determination and grit. Bty putting his own mind and will to work, he has shown us all that even with a disability there’s almost nothing that can’t be achieved.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.