Grand Traverse Metro Fire puts out fire at CarMax Dealership in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Metro Fire crews responded to a fire earlier Wednesday morning off US-31 in Traverse City.

It started in the storage garage of the Automax dealership by Williams Chevrolet.

The fire was controlled within five minutes of crews being on scene, and according to the metro fire chief there was only minor smoke damage and no one was hurt.

They are still investigating what caused the fire.