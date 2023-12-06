Clare High School bowling team loses critical equipment in bowling alley fire

CLARE COUNTY — The fire at Gateway Lanes and Lounge, not only impacting the owners but also youth in the area.

Clare Public Schools put out a message on social media looking for support from the community.

The superintendent Jim Walter the second said they have already been talking to nearby bowling alleys looking for another place to host their home meets.

The district also said they are not interested in a fundraiser, but they are open to donations, monetary or item wise to replace equipment that was stored at the bowling alley for their high school bowling teams.

They say they lost uniforms and, in some cases, personal bowling equipment. Walter said bowling equipment is something the school doesn’t readily have available, and it can get expensive for students.

“If they’re bowling shoes, those could be $50, $75, $100 a pair. Bowling balls can range anywhere from $75 to $300, $400, or $500. We have some pretty avid bowlers in the area who may have extra equipment that they’re willing to part with. We’ll try to get it in the right hands for young people to get moving on their season, which is already underway,” said Walter.

If you have any equipment you would like to donate or if you would like to make a financial donation you can do so at the high school or central office.