White Cloud woman claims stolen truck, house where she parked it belonged to her father

MANISTEE COUNTY — A White Cloud woman was arrested on Friday for parking a stolen truck she said belonged to her father at someone else’s house, which she also said was her father’s.

Troopers say the woman, Anna Spaulding, pulled into the homeowner’s driveway in Irons and got stuck in the ice and snow. He helped her get unstuck, but she pulled farther into the driveway and parked.

When MSP arrived, Spaulding told them the truck and home she was parked at belonged to her father. Troopers later discovered the truck had been stolen out of Lake County after the owner left the keys in the ignition.

Troopers called for an ambulance to have Spaulding evaluated. They say she was cooperative at first, but fought back when EMS tried to get her in the ambulance. She was finally taken to the hospital and evaluated, and ultimately taken to the Manistee County Jail.

Spaulding was charged with one count Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle.