Stand Up for Great Lakes paddlers raise more than $25,000 for Center for Great Lakes

Left to Right: Joe Lorenz, Dr. David Cannon Assistant Research Scientist, Dr. Yi Hong, Assistant Research Scientist, Melissa Mattwig, Earth System Modeler of CIGLR, Kwin Morris and Jeff Guy

Stand Up for Great Lakes presented a check worth over $25,000 to the Center for Great Lakes.

The funds were presented by Jeff Guy, Joe Lorenz and Kwin Morris, who have paddled Lake Michigan, Huron, Superior, Erie and Ontario in an effort to raise awareness of Great Lakes issues.

The funds raised were from their most recent trip, where the trio paddled from Toronto to Fort Niagara in a 13 hour, 35-mile journey.

“The funds will help expand Lake Ontario flood control and shoreline restoration work as well as train the next generation of Great Lakes scientists!” said Mary Ogdahl of CIGLR.

CIGLR is hosted by the School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) at the University of Michigan. Their mission is to achieve environmental, economic and social sustainability in the Great Lakes.

Stand Up for Great Lakes has raised more than $105,000 for various Great Lakes non-profit organizations.