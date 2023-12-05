Sign-ups for Salvation Army’s Holiday Assistance service ending soon

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s not too late to ask for help this season.

Wednesday is the last day to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Holiday Assistance. The service provides Christmas toys and gifts, along with Christmas food baskets for struggling families.

Applicants will be required to answer a series of questions before being considered for the program.

“It’s not only about the kids, but it really is about helping the parents who are working hard and just having a hard time making ends meet and it really does bring them a lot of happiness as well,” Ruth Blick from the Salvation Army of Traverse City said.

You can fill out the application for assistance online by clicking here.