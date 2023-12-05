Servers speak out against wage increase as case heads to Michigan Supreme Court

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in a case that could have a significant impact on the livelihoods of tipped workers and direct democracy initiatives in the state.

At the center of the case are the immediate impacts of whether Michigan employees will see changes to state wage laws, as well as a decision on the Legislature’s controversial “adopt and amend” strategy that is at the center of the legal dispute.

A 2018 ballot initiative campaign organized by One Fair Wage would have set Michigan’s minimum wage at $12 per hour in 2022, while gradually bringing tipped wages up to the same level by 2024. Minimum wage would continue to gradually increase annually.

The initiative’s petition received enough signatures to go on the 2018 general election ballot but was first adopted by the Legislature, meaning that it avoided a direct vote among the general population. But following the 2018 election, when Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won the governorship, the Republican-controlled Legislature amended the proposal to delay the wage increases through 2030.

Under that legislation which was signed into law by former Gov. Rick Snyder, the wage for non-tipped workers would increase by about $.25 per year if unemployment stayed below 8.5%, reaching $12.05 in 2030. Tipped workers would receive 38% of the current non-tipped value.

These changes are currently in place, setting Michigan’s non-tipped minimum wage at $10.10 and tipped wage at $3.93. The non-tipped wage is set to increase to $10.33 per hour in 2024 — but these figures are dependent on the rulings of Michigan’s courts, which have so far gone back and forth on the “adopt and amend” strategy.

In summer 2022, the Michigan Court of Claims ruled that the maneuver was unconstitutional. The decision would have put the wages changes into effect in February of this year, but the Court of Appeals ruled in January that the action was indeed allowed under the state constitution.

Now, the state Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Dec. 7 as those in the restaurant industry share their thoughts on the possible changes. Save MI Tips, an organization advocating for the current minimum wage law, held a discussion in Lansing featuring local servers and bartenders speaking about their personal experiences with their earnings.

Bailey McGlinchey, a server at Anna’s House in Okemos, said she’s been working under the current wage system for nine years.

“There’s a reason why it’s worked for so long,” she said. McGlinchey said that an adequate flat wage would be tough to keep up with for restaurants since work varies so much between times of day.

Courtney Baylis, a bartender at the Michigrain Distillery in Lansing said that she believed the changes would disproportionately impact small businesses, since they generally have less resources to respond to changes in costs than larger chains.

Baylis said she brings in at least $20 per hour through tips and worried that customers may tip less if they know that workers are receiving a higher wages. She predicted consumers would go out to eat less due to anticipated cost increases from restaurant and bar owners, while also anticipating an exodus of tipped workers from the industry.

“If I wanted to make $12 an hour, I’ll go work at Meijer,” she said. “Somewhere that’s easy — that I could just get in, do my work and get out.” Baylis emphasized that the service industry can often be mentally and emotionally taxing, and without the incentive of a higher wage, she’d be better off working elsewhere.

According to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, the living wage is for one individual with no children is $16.27, while a poverty wage is $6.53. For two adults with one child, each parent much earn $13.02, with each additional child requiring about an additional $7 per hour.