On The Road: Holiday Festivities at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is kicking off holiday festivities for guests and the Northern Michigan community.

The resort will be having a gingerbread house, and hosting a Santa’s Workshop and Toys for Tots donations.

Winter specials will be able to help many people check off items on their Christmas shopping lists with discounts and more.

Those deals will only just be the beginning there, with a special Christmas Day buffet for guests to look forward to and New Year’s Eve packages.

