MIGOP weekend meeting disrupted as opponents seek to remove Chair Karamo

Tensions in the Michigan GOP reached a fever pitch this weekend as a state committee meeting was cancelled and plans to remove its controversial leader gained traction.

A previously scheduled meeting on Saturday, Dec. 2, was disrupted as a majority of state committee members voiced their opposition to Kristina Karamo, former Secretary of State candidate and current leader of the party. Karamo lost to Jocelyn Benson by 14 points and has refused to concede the race.

After the in-person event fell through due to a cancellation from the venue in Redford Township, Karamo emailed committee members that the meeting would be held virtually. Opponents of Karamo took the opportunity to organize an alternative in-person meeting to deny her a quorum to conduct party business. They succeeded in this effort, forcing the meeting to be rescheduled.

Advertisement

Divisions were kicked into overdrive in recent weeks as Karamo used her authority as chair to remove several members who she deemed as disloyal from their committee posts. Andrew Sebolt, chair of the MIGOP’s Second Congressional District Committee, was removed as head of the Policy Committee.

Sebolt said he was removed because of his opposition to a proposal from Karamo’s leadership team that would close the party’s primary races and require candidates to be approved by a currently undetermined group of people within the state party.

“Who has more power — the king or the kingmaker?” Sebolt asked. He worried that these changes were a complete shift from the standard primary structure and would transfer the will of the voters to a small group of party officials.

The rift, coupled with longstanding concerns about Karamo’s leadership and fundraising abilities, may result in her removal in a Dec. 27 meeting. Bree Moeggenberg, a state committee member with the MIGOP’s Second Congressional District Committee, said she’s confident members of the state committee will vote to remove Karamo from her post.

Advertisement

“I absolutely believe it will materialize and I believe we have the votes to do that right now,” she said in an interview. Moeggenberg said that 57 state committee members — a majority of the body’s 107 positions — were at the alternate in-person meeting Saturday, either physically or through a proxy. Karamo’s virtual meeting drew 41 members, two of which supported the effort to remove her, Moeggenberg said.

According to the party bylaws, 75% of the committee is required to vote for the chair’s removal. Alternatively, 66% of members could vote to alter the party bylaws and lower that threshold.

Moeggenberg was formerly chair of the conflict resolution committee, which Karamo dissolved in a late night email the day after Thanksgiving. Karamo said the committee ended up causing more conflicts than it solved, while Moeggenberg and Sebolt saw it as a move to embolden her own power as chair.

Currently, over two dozen members are without committee assignments, Sebolt said. Moeggenberg said Karamo further shuffled committee assignments, appointing supporters who would “rubber stamp” her proposals.

Advertisement

Karamo dismissed any challenge to her leadership in a statement Monday afternoon.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the effort to sabotage the Michigan Republican Party’s State Committee meeting on December 2nd, where critical party business was to occur,” she said. “This weekend’s events further exposed the identities of networked operatives, posing as patriots invested in returning MIGOP to an organization that functioned as controlled opposition. Their efforts will fail, and we will save our kids’ futures.”

Since being elected by members of the party in February, Karamo has overseen numerous interpersonal and financial troubles.

During a July 8 executive committee meeting, Mark DeYoung, chairman of the Clare County Republican Party, was hospitalized after a party activist who was unhappy that the meeting was closed “kicked him in the crotch,” according to a Clare police report. The activist, James Chapman, was later charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

Advertisement

Internal banking documents obtained by Associated Press showed that the party had $35,000 cash on hand as of Aug. 10, while party leadership detailed in October that the party had over $500,000 in debt. Karamo has repeatedly railed against “establishment” Republican donors and directed fundraising efforts towards individual supporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.