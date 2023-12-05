Michigan State Police looking for semi-truck driver who ran from an accident in Mackinac Co.

MACKINAC COUNTY — Michigan State Police are still looking for a semi-truck driver who ran from the scene of an accident Monday night in Mackinac County.

Troopers said the accident happened around midnight on US-2 near Cheeseman Road just west of St. Ignace. They said the semi-truck hauling wood shims lost control, ran off the road and then got back on the road before rolling over on its side.

The highway was closed for several hours while the truck and contents were removed.

Troopers said the driver ran away after the accident.

If anyone has any information, troopers are asking them to contact the Michigan State Police in St. Ignace.