Keep pirates away from your packages this holiday season

Have you ordered any packages this holiday season? You might want to be on the look out for porch pirates.

Here are some tips from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office to keep your packages from being picked off the porch.

Keep your porch well lit

Utilize doorbell cameras

Have the delivery driver place your package in a spot not visable from the road

Inform your neigbor you are expecting a package.

“Look out for your neighbors. If you see suspicious vehicles, even if it’s not your house, if you see people that are walking around that don’t belong in that neighborhood, that seem to be casing residences or walking up the porches looking around, notify law enforcement so that we can come check that out,” said Undersheriff Rick Doehring.

He tells us these are good tips to use year-round.