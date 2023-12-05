Excellence in Education: Yolanda Tait-Sain from Hutchinson Elementary/Middle School at Howe

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Yolanda Tait-Sain from Hutchinson Elementary/Middle School at Howe. We have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

Everybody can go to her. You can tell her anything without judgment. She’s one of those teachers that cares. She shows that she’s concerned.

Q. This gets to you, huh?

A. Yeah, it does.

Q. Tell me about that.

A. It’s just nice to be appreciated in the work that you do.

Q. And you go above and beyond the call of duty, too. You don’t have to do all the stuff that you do. Why do you do it?

A. I just love it. I love working with people. I love giving back to my community.

Yolanda from Hutchinson Elementary/Middle school at Howe receives a $2000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.