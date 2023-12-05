Cadillac city council approves land grant to attract new rubber, plastics company

CADILLAC — The city council unanimously voted to approve applying for a State Land Bank Authority grant.

They are asking for $600,000 to acquire the Western Concrete property located near the intersection of 5th and 3rd St., demolish the outdated buildings, and other costs.

The city’s goal is to eventually have the Oldrati Group, a rubber and plastics company out of Italy, build its new factory on the property.

“We’re really cautiously optimistic that Cadillac will be the place that they’ll want to come to, and will be able to utilize partnerships through the state, through this grant that we’re applying for, to help us make all of this a reality,” said Marcus Peccia, City Manager.

They will know if they recieve the grant in early 2024.