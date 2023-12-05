Beulah hosting Christmas Magic Lighted Parade with special appearance from Santa

Christmas Magic Light Parade Schedule

BEULAH — If you want to get in the Christmas spirit this weekend, then you can head to a spot in Benzie County for a night filled with festivities.

The Christmas Magic Lighted Parade will be happening Saturday night in downtown Beulah. Along with the parade, there’ll be family friendly activities leading up to it and even a music and Christmas light show afterwards.

Santa will also be making an appearance to the celebrations.

Advertisement

“It gives the families something to come out and do with their kids. It gets the community together, we need the people to be in town and this is one good way to bring them out and get them involved. And I really enjoy it,” Kelene Fraiser, a Christmas Magic Lighted Parade organizer, said.

The event ends at 10 p.m.