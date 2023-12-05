Benzie Senior Resources hosts public meeting to discuss growing needs for senior population

BENZIE COUNTY — Benzie Senior Resources welcomed the public to share their input on the growing senior population in the county.

The organization has seen a demand for resources and services like delivered meals and capacity at community spaces like the Gather Place in Honor.

Approximately 38% of Benzie’s population is aged 60 and over.

“Homemaking services, snowplow services. I mean, each year we add more and more, we reach another milestone and we’re growing population. People love this area to retire to. And so, again, the baby boomers are retiring very quickly and and this is a beautiful area to retire to,” Benzie Senior Resources Executive Director Douglas Durand said.

The next public meetings on the issue are planned for Feb. 6 and March 5 in 2024.

