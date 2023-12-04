State police say the driver of this van may have punched holes in 2 car gas tanks

WEXFORD COUNTY — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a white van.

On Friday, Nov. 10, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to Walmart in Haring Township for a report of damage to vehicles in the parking lot. Two vehicles in the parking lot had holes punched in the gas tanks, troopers said.

It is unknown whether this was an attempt to steal gasoline or to damage the vehicles.

Advertisement

During a review of video footage, troopers said they observed a newer-model, white in color Chevy Express van loitering in the area near both vehicles for an extended period of time. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office had seen similar incidents in the area weeks prior to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.