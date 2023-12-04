Salvation Army of Traverse City announces return of Red Kettle Matching Mondays

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s the season of giving, and the Salvation Army of Traverse City has announced the return of a special event.

Red Kettle Matching Mondays are back, which means your money will go even further every Monday from now until Dec. 18 thanks to an anonymous donor. Every donation will be matched dollar for dollar, up to a total of $40,000.

Even the smallest amount donated, down to the penny, will be doubled, and there is no minimum or maximum amount you can donate.

“We are seeing the critical need going up so greatly. Just to give you an example, with our Thanksgiving meals, we serve 428 meals to the community. Our average over the last few years has been 300 and 350. We’re seeing that across the board. The need for assistance has gone up 100% this last year,” said Greg Irwin, Salvation Army Envoy.

If you cannot donate in person, then you can click here to donate online.