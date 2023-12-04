Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man injured after crashing his car, getting hit after failing to steal another

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that a man is in the hospital after crashing his car and then getting hit after after trying to steal another one on US-131 near Mile Marker 172.

On Sunday, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident where a car ran off the road, rolled over and then was wedged between several trees. When they arrived, deputies found out that the driver of the car got out of his car before attempting to carjack one of the vehicles that had stopped to help.

The sheriff’s office said that the attempt failed and the driver then ran into traffic where he was hit by a passing car. He sustained life threatening injuries and was given first aid from the people at the scene.

Advertisement

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that he was then taken to the nearest hospital and that the north bound lane was closed for several hours while the accident was investigated.

They say the investigation is still on-going.