On The Road: Celebrating the Holidays at Kiwidinok Farm

Kiwidinok Farm in Boyne City is both a Tibetan Yak breeding and petting farm exhibiting many unique species of farm animals.

The farm will be celebrating the holidays with their first annual Christmas on the Yak Farm event running through the entire month of December.

Visitors will be able to interact with their animals in the barn that they’ve transformed into a festive live nativity scene.

The Petting Farm is home to approximately 60 animals comprised of yaks, sheep, goats, ponies, rabbits and alpacas. They also have peacocks, pet turkeys, bantams and chickens.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are visiting the farm meeting their animals.

Celebrating the Holidays at Kiwidinok Farm 6:45

