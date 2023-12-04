MSP: Cocaine found in Traverse City drug dealer’s car and home

Michigan State Police say a Traverse City man was arrested and charged for running a drug house.

Troopers got anonymous tips through October and November about Alex Gregory Shenk selling drugs out of his home on W. Mobile Trail.

On Nov. 30, Shenk was pulled over and arrested for an outstanding warrant. When the MSP canine team arrived, they discovered baggies of powder and crack cocaine, pipes, baggies, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Shenk was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail. Later that evening, troopers and the Traverse Narcotics Team searched his home and found more cocaine.

He’s charged with one count Delivery of Narcotics Less than 50 grams and one count Maintaining a Drug House. His bond was set at $5,000, 10% cash surety.