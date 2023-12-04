Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reminding people to get their vaccinations

TRAVERSE CITY — It may be the beginning of December but it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing National Influenza Vaccination Week. These vaccines include the flu, COVID and RSV.

It’s common for respiratory illnesses to start spreading in October, and the MDHHS says virus activity is starting to increase nationally.

You can get your vaccines at local health departments, doctor offices and pharmacies across the state.

“The flu vaccine can prevent somebody from getting the flu. But if it doesn’t prevent them from getting the flu, it can actually make the illness a lot more mild. That’s important for many reasons. For people who are high risk, that could mean the difference between being hospitalized or not hospitalized,” said Jacalyn Money-Bruno, Grand Traverse County Health Department.

Flu shots are covered by most health plans under the Affordable Care Act.

