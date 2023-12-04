Hagerty in Traverse City packs over 500 bags for Blessings in a Backpack

TRAVERSE CITY — A Northern Michigan insurance company and non-profit combined forces for a good cause Monday.

Hagerty in Traverse City was at the Father Fred Foundation to pack food bags for local children experiencing food insecurity. It was made possible by the Hagerty Cares Program and benefits the Blessings in a Backpack.

They made it their goal to break their previous record of packing 500 meals in 40 minutes, and this time they managed to pack 512 bags.

“Traverse City is our is our home, this is where Hagerty was founded and it’s really important for us to give back to our community. We listen to our employees and they said that food insecurity issues was something they wanted to help solve for. It’s a nationwide problem but we’re seeing a lot of that here in the region,” Mary Garcia from Hagerty Insurance said.

Hagerty said they’re looking forward to growing their community outreach with local partners.