Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Dollars Sale coming up

CADILLAC — Supporting local is a good way to help get some great gifts this holiday season, which in turn supports small businesses.

The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce is having their Downtown Dollars Sale coming up. If you purchase a Downtown Dollars Certificate you can get the other half off on Dec. 19, but these spots are limited.

“If you’re looking for gifts for family and friends and coworkers, you can buy them any time of year at Horizon Books or by coming to the chamber. But we can also do curated order. So if you’ve got employees and you are already buying them gift cards, why not buy them the gift of Cadillac so that they can actually support local,” Miller said.

By doing this program they are able to put $30-$40,000 back into downtown Cadillac.

These certificates are available year round, but the buy one get one half off deal is only offered on Dec. 19.