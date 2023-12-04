4 Michigan adoptive parents arrested for child abuse, trying to exploit the system to get rich

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday announced 36 criminal charges against Joel and Tammy Brown and Jerry and Tamal Flore, all of Dewitt, which is near Lansing.

The Browns and Flores are accused of adopting children for financial gain and subjecting the children to abuse under the guise of discipline.

The charges, filed in the 65A District Court in Clinton County, arise from evidence of abuse against eight of the dozens of children adopted through their homes since 2007. Nearly 30 children have been either adopted or fostered through the Brown and Flore homes.

Joel Brown is a former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee, where he worked within the Children’s Services Agency Office of Advocate for Children, Youth and Families.

It is alleged that Brown used his expertise in the field of child abuse investigations and the Child Protection laws to circumvent detection of the ongoing child abuse in his own home and that of the Flores.

”Children who end up in our foster care or adoption systems are often already coming from unbelievably vulnerable situations and deserve our utmost care,” said Nessel. “The Brown and Flore families preyed upon dozens of children who were removed from previously abusive biological homes and subjected the children to prolonged routine and systemic mental and physical abuse under the guise of discipline. These two families have adopted or fostered at least 30 children toward an end of immense financial gain. These egregious allegations highlight not only a moral and legal failure of those entrusted with the children’s care, but a failure in our systems to ensure children placed in custody are properly taken care of.”







