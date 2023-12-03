Two fugitives arrested after being found asleep in car; heroin found

Troopers from Michigan State Police Traverse City Post received information that a known fugitive was at an address on Pleasanton Township with another known fugitive that was previously arrested for possession of fentanyl.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they found a 30-year-old Benzonia woman and a 34-year-old Elberta man asleep inside of a black sedan parked in the driveway.

Troopers say that they knocked on the window of the sedan, and both passengers woke up very quickly and complied with instructions given to them by troopers.

Advertisement

Both were taken into custody for their warrants.

Troopers say they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view which led them to search the car. Upon searching, they were able to find numerous scraps of burnt aluminum foil, a plastic pope with brown residue, several small torches, empty baggie with brown residue, small clear plastic sleave containing a brown powered substance, which tested positive for heroin were seized.

A container containing a small quantity of heroin was also found in a backpack that belonged to the man.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of heroin and maintaining a drug house and were lodged in the Manistee County Jail according to State Police.

Advertisement

The women had a felony drug possession warrant from Grand Traverse County and the man had three bench warrants from Benzie and Grand Traverse Counties.















