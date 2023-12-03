Thunder Bay Theatre catches fire in Alpena Co.; rear section of building is a complete loss

The Alpena City Fire Department responded to a fire at Thunder Bay Theatre on Sunday morning shortly before 3 a.m.

Initial reports said that it was the post office but once officials arrived on scene, they count it was the theatre on 400 N. 2nd Ave.

When first responders arrived on scene the fire was active.

They first searched for victims within the building but confirmed that nobody was in the building.

Officials say the focus was to prevent the fire from spreading into the main part of the theatre to which officials say was accomplished.

The rear section of the building is a total loss, and the fire remains under investigation.