The Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office continues holiday food drive that begun in 1998

Generous people in Chippewa County today were donating food and money to an annual food drive that has been going on for a quarter of a decade.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office holiday food drive started in 1998 while teaming up with Scott Shackleton.

Frozen turkeys, hams, boxed and canned goods along and money were all collected in the parking lots of Walmart and Pat’s foods.

Advertisement

Volunteers from the sheriff’s office, and their families and friends, took time out of their Saturday to help.

“The Sheriff and I, we are the so-called headliners. I like to say that we are just the pretty faces but it’s really the Sheriff’s Department and the deputies that do all the work. Without them, we would not be able to have this event so thank you to them,” says Co-Organizer of the food drive, Scott Shackleton.

All donations will stay local and will go to the Salvation Army to help with their food distribution this holiday season.