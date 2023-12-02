Police are searching for a Rochester Institute of Technology student,originally from Onaway

Police in New York are searching for Rochester Institute of Technology student, Matthew Grant, who is originally from Onaway, Michigan.

Grant went missing on November 20th, where he was last seen in the Syracuse area.

Grant drives a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate number of ERS-8141.

His family says that he is 5′9 and around 160lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Grant is a college student athlete at Rochester Institute of Technology. Anyone who may see him or has any information is asked to call 911, or his family at (989)-657-1542.

There may have been a sighting of him on November 22nd according to family members, but his sighting was not confirmed to be him.

This is all the information available at this time, but we will continue to bring you information as it becomes available.