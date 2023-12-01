Try to get 100% on the weekly 9&10 News Quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Traverse City Comedy Fest announces 2024 headliners

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, an AP source says

12-year-old steals forklift and leads Michigan police on chase, officials say

STATE CHAMPS! Kingsley claims Division 6 State Title

Grand Traverse Co. man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

New Michigan State Police troopers introduced at several local posts

MDOT awarded $10M in federal funding for new Beaver Island ferry

Michigan photographer launches book showcasing Northern Michigan’s beauty

AG Nessel launches new scam prevention website, warns consumers of common tactics

Poll: What’s your all-time favorite Christmas movie?









