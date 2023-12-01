Traverse City prepares for Cherry-T Ball Drop to ring in the new year

Traverse City is getting ready for it’s annual Cherry-T Ball Drop.

And if you don’t know what that is, the Cherry-T Ball Drop is when a 6,000 pound cherry falls from the skies just as we enter the new year.

Gates will open at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 for the upcoming New Year’s celebration on the corner of Cass and Front Street with a optional $5 donation. The donations from this event will be going to The Father Fred Foundaiton.

But if you want to have prime seating, then you can purchase tickets for viewing at the Rooftop Bar at North Bar TC. Ticket sales begin on Dec. 4 and prices are $55 until Dec. 26. After the 26th, tickets will then be $65.

For more information about the Cherry-T Ball Drop or to purchase your own tickets, click here.



