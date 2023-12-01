Local college receives funding to create new childcare program, bring more options to Emmet County

EMMET COUNTY — Funding from federal and local partners is on the way to North Central Michigan College to begin phase two of their childcare initiative and hopefully bring more options to families in Emmet County.

The college received $600,000 in grants for phase two. The U.S. Department of Education as well as the Emmet County Board of Commissioners, the Petoskey-Harbor Spring Area Community Foundation and the Little Traverse Group all chipped in.

According to the Executive Director of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, David Jones, there are twice as many families needing daycare services as there are spots available. He said the childcare shortage in Emmet County has been a problem for years even predating COVID.

“The issue is a systemic problem, it’s not just a matter of just we don’t have enough childcare spots,” Jones acknowledged. “People don’t want to go into childcare as a career.”

Jones pointed to the operation costs for childcare workers as well as the costs for parents to enroll their children.

Phase one of the college’s childcare initiative surveyed parents and childcare providers. The Program Coordinator for the Early Childhood Education program at NCMC, Jennifer Wixson, said their research found childcare employees need better pay with benefits while employers need to figure out new engagement strategies to build a stronger workforce.

In phase two the college is creating a new childcare and preschool program that will create a template for a living wage salary scale and identify a defined career pathway.

“In order to demonstrate if this works or not we need a proof of concept. We need to create a small scale childcare program that will kind of serve as the beta,” Wixson explained.

Wixson admitted that providing quality childcare while giving employees quality pay and benefits would make things more costly for parents, but said they’re working with employers to figure out the best strategies employers an offset the costs.

If it all goes as planned they hope to create a childcare model that will give more options to families in other rural areas.

“That’s going to support our low income families, it’s going to support our students who are in our early childhood education program and it’s going to help us thorughout the community as we’re able to have a space to test our true cost business model,” Wixson said.

They will continue their research over the next two years to see how the new program is doing.



